First-Yr-Student of MNIT Found Dead Near Girls' Hostel In Jaipur, Probe On

Jaipur: A first-year student of Malviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) was found dead near the girls hostel in Malviya Nagar area of ​​Jaipur on Sunday night, police said. A suicide note was recovered from the spot, they added.

The student, found severely injured, was taken to Jaipuria Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. However, students apprehended that it could be an accident and the girl may not have died by suicide. ACP Aditya Poonia said a probe has been launched and the note found near the student is being investigated.

Malviya Nagar station house officer (SHO) Sangram Singh said police searched the student's hostel room and her mobile phone was taken into custody. "It is being investigated as to with whom she spoke to before the incident. Also, her classmates and staff of the hostel and institute are being questioned," Singh said. Police are also investigating whether the student was going through any mental stress or academic pressure.

According to students, the 21-year-old student was a resident of Pali district and was in B.Arch (Architecture) department of MNIT. The incident occurred at around 9:50 pm on Sunday.

Police have kept the body in the mortuary of Jaipuria Hospital. Her family has been informed and the post-mortem will be conducted after the family arrives, police added.

