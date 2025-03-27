College Student Stabbed To Death In Haryana's Faridabad

Faridabad: An 18-year-old college student was stabbed to death after a spat with some youth at Faridabad in Haryana on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Ritesh Kumar Saraswat, was a first year student of Aggarwal College at Ballabhgarh. He was rushed to Civil Hospital at Ballabhgarh where doctors declared him brought dead. Ritesh's father Santosh Kumar Sharma said a youth from his son's college stabbed him to death. He demanded the strictest punishment for the accused and named one Himanshu, a student of Aggarwal College as one of the accused.

Police said Ritesh's body has been sent for postmortem and based on complaint filed by Ritesh's family, a case has been lodged. Ballabhgarh police station in-charge Shamsher Singh said Ritesh had a tussle with two students of his college. One of the students stabbed Ritesh to death. He said one of the accused has been identified and will be arrested soon. Investigation is on.

In December last year, a Class XI student was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight at a local market in Faridabad, sparking outrage in the area. The victim, Anshul Kumar, was attacked by a group of assailants while his sister watched helplessly. The incident occurred as Anshul and his sister visited a sweet shop. CCTV footage showed the armed assailants chasing and attacking the 19-year-old, stabbing him 14 times in less than a minute. Despite his cries for help, bystanders failed to intervene.

Faridabad Police had apprehended all ten accused within 24 hours. The suspects, aged 19 to 21, include individuals with previous criminal records. The victim's family claims Anshul had received death threats on Instagram days earlier, which were allegedly ignored by local police.






