‘Abrogation Of Article 370 Brings Hardship, Hope Our Vote Brings Relief’: Kashmir’s First-Time Voters

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections witnessed a brisk turnout in 24 constituencies. The much-awaited polls were held first time after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the region.

Of the total 23.27 lakh voters registered in the first phase, 5.66 lakh were young voters and 1.23 lakh first-time voters.

ETV Bharat spoke to many first-time voters across the South Kashmir assembly constituencies during the election coverage.

Irfan Ahmad Dar of Goripora village of Pulwama assembly constituency said that youth had been facing several hardships for the last five years, ever since the August 5, 2019 decision to scrap Article 370 by the Central government.

"I have cast my vote hoping that the candidate who is elected will help in resolving our problems," he said.