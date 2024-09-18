ETV Bharat / state

‘Abrogation Of Article 370 Brings Hardship, Hope Our Vote Brings Relief’: Kashmir’s First-Time Voters

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections was held in 24 constituencies on Wednesday. Amid the multi-layered security, a brisk polling was recorded. The much-awaited polls were held first time in a decade and after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the region. ETV Bharat's Mir Farhat spoke to many first-time voters across South Kashmir. Here is more about their views.

Two first time voters of Kashmir
Two first time voters of Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections witnessed a brisk turnout in 24 constituencies. The much-awaited polls were held first time after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the region.

Of the total 23.27 lakh voters registered in the first phase, 5.66 lakh were young voters and 1.23 lakh first-time voters.

ETV Bharat spoke to many first-time voters across the South Kashmir assembly constituencies during the election coverage.

Irfan Ahmad Dar of Goripora village of Pulwama assembly constituency said that youth had been facing several hardships for the last five years, ever since the August 5, 2019 decision to scrap Article 370 by the Central government.

"I have cast my vote hoping that the candidate who is elected will help in resolving our problems," he said.

Dar said the decision to downgrade Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory came as a shock to the people, especially the youth, who face depression following it.

"I hope that the new government will bring relief to our lives,” he said.

Another first-time voter, Shabir Ahmad Dar, said that the people of Kashmir are suffering every day and facing livelihood issues.

Asif Ahmad said that unemployment and lack of development in their area have compelled him to vote. “I'm hopeful the elected government will bring some change for good,” he said.

