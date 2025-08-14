First Time Since Independence, 29 Villages Of Naxal-Hit Bastar To Hoist The Tricolour

Bastar: Independence Day will be celebrated for the first time in 29 villages of Chhattisgarh's Bastar, which has been witnessing Naxal violence for decades.

"All preparations are over and 29 villages will be celebrating Independence Day for the first time. Many of these villages are located along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh borders," Bastar IG Sundarraj P said.

According to the IG, a total of 29 new police camps have been established in this region in the last one year, putting Naxals on the backfoot. The police camps have also helped in ensuring that development work gets started in every village of Bastar, he said.

Earlier, there were instances of black flags being hoisted here by the Naxals on August 15 and January 26.

Sundarraj said after August 15, 2024, the security forces took a major action against Naxalites and set up new police camps in Sukma, Bijapur and Narayanpur districts, which include areas like South Bastar area, Abujhmad area, Raigudem, Pujari Kanker, Nelangur, Kachchapal and Kutul. For the first time, locals residing in these camp areas will celebrate Independence Day with great pomp alongwith the surrounding villages, he said

Along with hoisting the Tricolour, some cultural events will be held, the IG said adding, "Looking at the excitement of the villagers, we are confident that the celebrations will go as planned. Also, necessary security measures have been taken."

To ensure that the celebrations are held smoothly, an intensive search operation is being carried out through the respective police camps established in this region. The district administration has come up with tight security arrangements and vigilance has been intensified in the bordering areas of Chhattisgarh.

