MP Sees First Successful Heart Transplant Procedure; CM Yadav Hails Feat

Bhopal: The decision of the family of a brain-dead person in Jabalpur to donate his organs led to the first heart transplant operation in Madhya Pradesh at Bhopal's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in medical services with this feat, he said. While the heart was transplanted successfully in Bhopal, the liver of the same person was sent to Indore for transplantation.

Three green corridors in coordination with the PM Shri Air Ambulance Service were created for the purpose, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said while hailing the decision of the family of 61-year-old Baliram Kushwaha, a resident of Manakyai village in Sagar district.

"Their decision is both noble and inspiring, especially during a difficult time. Their selfless act is not only commendable but also sets an example for society. Their contribution symbolizes humanity and the gift of new life.," Shukla said.

Shukla added that it also reflects the dedication and diligence of the medical staff at Government Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, and AIIMS Bhopal.