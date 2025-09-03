Upper Reaches Of Kedarnath Dham Receive Season's First Snowfall

Rudraprayag: Even as rains keep lashing Uttarakhand, the peaks of Kedarnath Dham received the first snowfall of the season.

Owing to heavy rains, the pilgrimage to Chardham has been stopped and devotees are not being allowed to proceed beyond Sonprayag. The monsoon season has had an adverse effect on Kedarnath Dham.

Now with snowfall being reported from the heights, the Dham remains deserted with the mercury plunging further. Officials said the Sonprayag-Gaurikund highway has been closed for three days at Munkatiya and the work to open is going on.

Meanwhile, SDRF personnel rescued mules, stuck for two days just below the Munkatiya sliding zone and on the bank of Mandakini river. The mules were stuck for two days and were drenched in rain. As the weather improved, the mules were rescued from the ditch by the jawans of SDRF.

In some relief for locals, the lifeline of Kedarghati, which had been closed for three days in Banswara, has now been opened for traffic. District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the Kedarnath Highway had been repeatedly blocked in Banswara. However, Sonprayag-Gaurikund highway remains closed due to debris falling from the hill in Munkatiya. Efforts are being made to open it as well, said officials.