Maiden Session Of J&K UT Assembly: PDP's Waheed Para Moves Resolution Opposing 370 Abrogation

Srinagar: In a significant moment for Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory’s first-ever Legislative Assembly session began in Srinagar today as veteran National Conference leader and seven-time MLA Abdul Rahim Rather was elected its Speaker.

Rather, who has been part of the political landscape since 1977, was the likely choice for the role. Soon after the Speaker was elected, PDP MLA Waheed Para moved a resolution in the house opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for the restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Tuesday has been reserved to honour the memories of former members and public figures, a traditional pause for reflection. The following two days will be dedicated to analyzing and responding to the Lieutenant Governor’s address, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scheduled to wrap up the discussions on November 8.

On the eve of the session, party leaders gathered to finalize strategies. Major political players, including the NC, Congress, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and five independent MLAs supporting NC, came together in a unified front. Presiding over the gathering, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of solidarity among coalition partners for the upcoming debates and decisions.

Absent from the agenda is any mention of revisiting the controversial August 5, 2019, changes, which downgraded Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory and abrogated Articles 370 and 35A.