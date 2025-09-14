ETV Bharat / state

First National Women Empowerment Conference Begins In Andhra's Tirupati; Lok Sabha Speaker Birla Inaugurates

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu cancelled his planned visit to the conference due to bad weather. “Heavy clouds between Amaravati and Tirupati prevented his travel clearance,” said aviation officials.

Besides the Speaker, the two-day conference ‘Women’s Leadership for a Developed India’ brought together Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer as chief guests. Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, Deputy Speaker Raghuramakrishna Raju, Minister Payyavula Keshav, Women Empowerment Committee Chairperson Daggubati Purandeshwari and several MPs, MLAs, ministers and leaders from across states also attended the inaugural event.

Tirupati: The first-ever national conference on parliamentary and legislative committees was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the city of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said that women have always played a central role in India’s history and respecting women has been an Indian tradition for ages. “They played a key role in the freedom struggle and in social and spiritual movements, and continue to lead in politics, science, technology and the army. The 33 per cent reservation law for women in legislatures marked a major step forward,” he said.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Singh paid tribute to N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) and highlighted his contribution towards women’s empowerment. He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for increasing opportunities for women. “Women hold more than half of Jan Dhan Yojana accounts, and Bihar was the first state to implement 50 per cent reservation for women in local body elections,” he said.

Purandeshwari appreciated schemes such as Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Mahila Samman Nidhi. “The role of women in India’s freedom movement was phenomenal. Now, there is a need for economic, educational and political equality,” he said.

Minister Payyavula Keshav said the empowerment of women can be achieved with equal participation in development. “Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has strengthened women’s self-help groups and rolled out various initiatives in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.