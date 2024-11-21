First Motorable Bridge Connecting Uttarakhand With Nepal To Be Operational From 2025

Uttarakhand: The construction of the first motorable bridge to connect India with Nepal in Uttrakhand is complete. This will benefit both countries in the field of business and help mend bilateral ties.

The construction of the 110-meter bridge for Rs 32 crore, entirely borne by the Uttarakhand government, started two years ago. It will connect the Charchum area of ​​Pithoragarha and a 180-metre approach road is also being laid out at the Nepal border. The bridge will immensely benefit the people of Pithoragarh and Champawat in Uttarakhand and Darchula and Kanchanpur in Nepal.

The movement of vehicles in all formats on the first four-lane bridge on the border will start in 2025. An SSB post is being set up near it along with parking and a building to accommodate soldiers of both countries. Most of the bridges connecting Nepal to Uttarakhand are suspension bridges.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "India and Nepal have always shared cordial relations and we would like these relations to be even stronger. Uttarakhand shares its border with Nepal. People of Nepal come to Uttarakhand for business and religious activities. We hope that after the construction of the bridge, the devotees from Nepal to the Chardham Yatra will also benefit from it as they can drive in their vehicles. This will be amazing".

Kumaon commissioner Deepak Rawat said the bridge on the Kali River by the PwD is completely ready. Till now, the footpath was the only means between Nepal and India. After the construction of such a big bridge in Pithoragarh, both countries are going to be benefitted. The special thing is that the highway of Nepal is passing near the bridge.

The Nepal government said, "If our agency builds the bridge or the road up to the highway, then it will be beneficial for them. We have accepted this and have started further action as well. It is hoped that this bridge will become operational next year".

After the bridge is thrown open to the public, security agencies from both countries will be stationed there to keep close vigil on every visitor.