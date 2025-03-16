ETV Bharat / state

First Mobile Tower Installed At CRPF Base In Naxal-Affected Sukma District In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chhattisgarh's Sukma district has got its first mobile phone tower, which has been installed inside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Tekulagudem village on Holi, Bastar officials said on Sunday. The tower will provide cellular connectivity to several villages in remote areas, officials added.

Mobile tower in core area

Tekulagudem, a stronghold of Naxal violence, was one of the places in Sukma where the CRPF had set up a base camp in January last year. A base camp is aimed at accelerating and giving quick response during anti-Naxal operations. For both these tasks, it is necessary to have internet and mobile network in the area so a mobile phone tower has been set up at the base camp.

"A BSNL mobile tower was installed on March 13 inside the CRPF's Tekulagudem forward operations base, which is operated by its 150th battalion. This is the first such facility in the area. The village is located in the interiors of Naxal-hit Sukma district and shares border with Bijapur, another Left Wing Extremism-hit village in the Bastar region," a senior official of CRPF said.

Cellular connectivity to many remote villages

Another CRPF official said that the tower will provide much-needed cellular connectivity to villagers and security personnel in Tekulagudem and nearby villages of Timmapuram, Jonaguda and Puvarti, which is the native village of a most-wanted Maoist commander. Hidma, a Maoist commander of the first battalion of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army hails from Purvarti village.