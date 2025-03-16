First Mobile Tower Installed At CRPF Base In Naxal-Affected Sukma District In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chhattisgarh's Sukma district has got its first mobile phone tower, which has been installed inside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Tekulagudem village on Holi, Bastar officials said on Sunday. The tower will provide cellular connectivity to several villages in remote areas, officials added.
Mobile tower in core area
Tekulagudem, a stronghold of Naxal violence, was one of the places in Sukma where the CRPF had set up a base camp in January last year. A base camp is aimed at accelerating and giving quick response during anti-Naxal operations. For both these tasks, it is necessary to have internet and mobile network in the area so a mobile phone tower has been set up at the base camp.
"A BSNL mobile tower was installed on March 13 inside the CRPF's Tekulagudem forward operations base, which is operated by its 150th battalion. This is the first such facility in the area. The village is located in the interiors of Naxal-hit Sukma district and shares border with Bijapur, another Left Wing Extremism-hit village in the Bastar region," a senior official of CRPF said.
Cellular connectivity to many remote villages
Another CRPF official said that the tower will provide much-needed cellular connectivity to villagers and security personnel in Tekulagudem and nearby villages of Timmapuram, Jonaguda and Puvarti, which is the native village of a most-wanted Maoist commander. Hidma, a Maoist commander of the first battalion of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army hails from Purvarti village.
According to CRPF officials, BSNL officials travelled nearly 600 km from Sukma district headquarters to Raipur to make the mobile tower operational.
Officials said that villagers were also invited at the programme organised on the eve of Holi. A special camp was organised on March 13 to distribute SIM cards to the locals and activate those, they said.
Tekulagudem, hotbed of Naxal violence
Tekulagudem has been a stronghold of Naxalite violence. CRPF has built more than three dozen such bases in Chhattisgarh in the last few years and there is a plan to open around 14 more bases this year.
The CRPF had set up a forward base at Tekulagudem under the limits of Jagargunda police station in January 2024. On the day the base camp was set up, Naxalites had launched an attack from many directions resulting which, three security personnel were killed and 15 others injured.
Fifteen CRPF personnel have been recommended for gallantry medals for this operation, which ended after the force deployed its new armoured vehicle - Wheeled Armoured Amphibious Platform - under the leadership of its commander Sekhollen Haokip.
