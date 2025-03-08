ETV Bharat / state

First Lady Of Ladakh Flags Off 12 Electric Scooters for Pink Patrolling Unit On Women's Day

Leh: The Department of Social and Tribal Welfare and Mission Shakti, in collaboration with the women's wing of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, Anjuman-E-Imamia, Anjuman Moin-Ul-Islam, and the Christian Association, celebrated International Women's Day 2025 on Saturday. Neelam Mishra, First Lady of UT Ladakh, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

A total of 12 electric scooters for Ladakh Police's Pink Patrolling unit were also flagged off by the First Lady of UT Ladakh.

Tashi Dolma, Director of the Social Welfare Department, UT Ladakh, highlighted that the department is implementing various programs to empower women. She stated that under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ladakh has 16 projects —six in Leh and seven in Kargil— where Anganwadi workers provide supplementary nutrition to children aged 0 to 6 years at Anganwadi centers, as well as to pregnant and lactating mothers. She further shared that last year, the department disbursed ₹30 crore in scholarships to students and ₹23 crore in pensions, achieving near saturation in pension disbursement.

She further said, “I feel proud to be born in Ladakh, where there is no female foeticide and no dowry cases.” She added that the Social Welfare Department’s schemes support individuals “from womb to tomb.”

A panel discussion was also held, followed by a play on substance abuse performed by the students of the University of Ladakh.

Addressing the audience, Neelam Mishra, First Lady of Ladakh, said, “Women need to aim high. Education is very important, and young girls must work hard to achieve their goals.” She shared that she has been working on two key projects—one focused on promoting saffron cultivation and encouraging women to participate in it, and the other on introducing biodegradable sanitary pads and installing machines for their production. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of women's health and mentioned her interest in working with the women of the Changthang region, recognizing its strategic significance as a border area and its potential impact on the nation.

“If we focus on women's empowerment for just one year, Ladakh can achieve the status of having the most empowered women in India. However, to achieve this, we need to survey to identify those who need support the most, as many government schemes do not reach rural areas and the truly needy.”

She further mentioned that while some individuals were making biodegradable sanitary napkins and distributing them, they lacked the capacity for large-scale production as they were handmade. To address this, a request was made to the Lieutenant Governor and the concerned chief secretary to provide the necessary technology so that an entrepreneur could take it forward. Fortunately, this initiative materialized through Operation Sadbhavana in Martselang village. “These biodegradable napkins are beneficial for health, easily accessible, and can later be incinerated, ensuring environmental safety,” she added.

She also said, “With such a small population, we can achieve remarkable things if we cooperate and work together.”

Shruti Arora, SSP Leh, said, “I feel that women in Leh are highly empowered, but there is a dichotomy—domestic violence cases still exist. To understand this, a psychologist can help us analyze why this persists.” She emphasized that an increase in reporting does not necessarily mean that crime is rising; rather, it could indicate that more women are finally speaking up. “We should not view this negatively. If complaints are being filed, we must handle them with sensitivity. There is no victim shaming and no moral policing.” She further shared that the Leh Women Police Station has been ranked 6th in India in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) rankings based on infrastructure, the treatment of complainants, and other key parameters. "This is a matter of great pride for us," she added.