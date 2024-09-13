ETV Bharat / state

India’s First Keyhole Liver Transplant Performed At KIMS Hospital: Doctors

Hyderabad (Telangana): Doctors at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, claimed to have successfully performed "the country's first minimally invasive liver transplant surgery".

They said the procedure was done on a 63-year-old man suffering from cirrhosis of the liver and the patient was discharged five days later.

Senior Consultant Hepatobiliary Pancreas and Liver Transplant Surgeon Dr Sachin Daga, who led the surgeon’s team, told ETV Bharat that the surgery was done through a smaller opening after doing an incision. "This surgical approach prevented muscle damage and significantly sped up recovery," he said.

"Liver transplant is often the best treatment option for patients with cirrhosis, but conventional surgeries come with longer recovery periods due to the large incisions required," he said.

"With this minimally invasive method, patients can recover more quickly, with less pain and scarring," he said.