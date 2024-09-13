ETV Bharat / state

India’s First Keyhole Liver Transplant Performed At KIMS Hospital: Doctors

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 hours ago

Doctors at KIMS Hospital Secunderabad claimed to have attained a significant feat by successfully performing the country's first minimally invasive liver transplant surgery. The procedure was done on a 63-year-old man suffering from cirrhosis of the liver and the patient was discharged five days later.

Team of KIMS Hospital surgeons with patient
Team of KIMS Hospital surgeons with patient (Special arrangement)

Hyderabad (Telangana): Doctors at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, claimed to have successfully performed "the country's first minimally invasive liver transplant surgery".

They said the procedure was done on a 63-year-old man suffering from cirrhosis of the liver and the patient was discharged five days later.

Senior Consultant Hepatobiliary Pancreas and Liver Transplant Surgeon Dr Sachin Daga, who led the surgeon’s team, told ETV Bharat that the surgery was done through a smaller opening after doing an incision. "This surgical approach prevented muscle damage and significantly sped up recovery," he said.

"Liver transplant is often the best treatment option for patients with cirrhosis, but conventional surgeries come with longer recovery periods due to the large incisions required," he said.

"With this minimally invasive method, patients can recover more quickly, with less pain and scarring," he said.

Dr Daga said this surgery marks a significant step forward in transplant care, offering new hope to liver patients across the country.

About Minimal Invasive Liver Transplant Surgery

The minimally invasive surgery in living donors included pure laparoscopic explant hepatectomy and graft implantation using small incisions.

It can be either hand‐assisted laparoscopic surgery (HALS) for mobilization of the liver that enables subsequent total hepatectomy and implantation of the partial graft through the upper midline or the use of robots.

KIMS is among the noted private hospitals conducting organ transplants regularly.

