First In India | Siberian And White Tigers To Be Housed In Darjeeling Zoo

Darjeeling: Two rare species of tigers in one zoo is a first of its kind in Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park here. There is no need to go to two separate zoos to see Siberian and white tigers. If one visits the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, he/she will get to see Siberian tigers as well as white Royal Bengal tigers together.

The Siberian tiger was already there. Now, a white Royal Bengal couple came to the zoo as its 'friend'. Besides, four more golden jackals have been inducted with them. The zoo authorities are happy to share the good news for tourists ahead of Christmas and New Year.

According to forest department sources, a pair of white Royal Bengal tigers and two pairs of golden jackals have been brought from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. The zoo authorities said that with the arrival of the tiger pair, Darjeeling Zoo has become the only zoo in India where a white Royal Bengal tiger and a Siberian tiger are housed.

Darjeeling Zoo Director Basavaraj Holeyachi said, "For the first time in the country, a white tiger and a Siberian tiger will be seen together in Darjeeling Zoo. The new animals will be kept under medical observation for a few days. After adapting to the zoo environment, they will be presented in front of the tourists."