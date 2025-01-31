ETV Bharat / state

First HMPV Case In Chhattisgarh: 3-Yr-Old Boy From Korba Tests Positive

A boy from Korba was admitted to a hospital in Bilaspur with cough and cold on January 27 and tests have confirmed HMPV infection.


By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 3:26 PM IST

Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh has reported the first case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) after a three-year-old boy, admitted to a hospital in Bilaspur district, was diagnosed with HMPV, health officials said on Friday.

Bilaspur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pramod Tiwari said the boy, a resident of Korba district, was admitted to a private hospital in Bilaspur on January 27 with cold and cough. Suspecting it to be a case of HMPV, his swab samples were sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur for testing, he said.

After this, the boy was isolated from other patients in the hospital and later after the tests confirmed HMPV infection, he was shifted to the ICU, he said.

Doctors are considering to shift him to AIIMS Raipur as he has not shown any signs of improvement ever since he was admitted to this hospital.

The health official said the child's three other siblings have also been kept under observation, although they have not shown any symptoms of infection.

After the first case of HMPV was reported here, an alert has been issued in Bilaspur. Also, a survey is being conducted in the area of ​​Korba, where the child hails from. (With PTI inputs)



