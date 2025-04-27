ETV Bharat / state

First-Of-Its-Kind Summer Camp For Orphans, Juvenile Home Kids In Maharashtra

Published : April 27, 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "Kalarang," a non-profit organisation based in Alibagh, Maharashtra, has taken a rare initiative by organising a three-day summer camp for the children of a juvenile home and orphanage here. The event, which is a rare luxury for these kids, combines fun, music, art, and sports.

Avdhoot Jagtap, the Vice President of the Observation and Children’s Home, has expressed confidence that this creative initiative will inspire children, who usually remain isolated from society. “The camp will bring positive changes in their lives as they have a lot of fun and get a chance to learn as well,” said Jagtap.

“It will also play an important role in enhancing the talents of the children and giving a new direction to their lives,” he said.

Sunita Tagare, the coordinator of the home, said the summer camp was full of various recreational and developmental activities—the opportunities orphans and children in conflict with the law rarely get. “Realising this lack, the special camp has been organised for 38 children in the Bal Sudhar Griha in Sambhajinagar,” she said.

Sarika Kulkarni of ‘Kalarang’ expressed similar views, saying, “If children achieve their life goals through their work, they will be inspired to make their future better.”

“Children living in orphanages and juvenile homes often feel that the outside world is different from them. Many children do not even know what a family is,” she said. “In normal families, parents spend a large amount of money to send their children to summer camps, but since these children do not have parents, it is a big question who will make arrangements for the camp for them. That is why a free camp has been organised for such children.”

