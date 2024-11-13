Bhubaneswar To Host High-Level DG-IG Conference on National Security Concerns From Nov 29

Bhubaneswar: With internal security challenges intensifying across India, from infiltration to cyber fraud and the Naxalite movement, a landmark DG-IG conference is set to take place in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This high-stakes meeting, spanning November 29 to December 1, marks the first time Odisha will host such a gathering of senior security officials, including DGs and IGs from organizations like the NSG, NIA, SPG, IB, CISF, BSF, and CRPF, as well as state police chiefs from across India.

This conference aims to enhance coordination among India’s top security agencies and address the rising threats posed by infiltration, terrorism, and cybercrime. With participation anticipated from Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhubaneswar is preparing extensively to host the dignitaries and facilitate discussions on critical security strategies.

The city's preparations are being led by an Additional Director General (ADG), with a control room established in the police headquarters to oversee arrangements. Odisha Director General of Police YB Khurania expressed pride in hosting the event, saying, “It is a privilege for our state. For the first time, Odisha is hosting such a critical conference, and we are committed to making it a success.”

The conference will be held in the Lok Seva Bhawan, with top officials staying at the State Guest House and nearby hotels under heavy security. Commissionerate Police, along with Odisha Police, have ensured full-scale security arrangements, from the airport to the Governor’s residence and the conference venue. Bhubaneswar has seen tightened security measures and the deployment of senior police personnel to ensure the event runs smoothly.

Key Topics and Points of Discussion

The DG-IG conference will tackle a broad range of security concerns that have become increasingly urgent in recent years. Key topics on the agenda include:

1. Terrorism and National Security: Senior officials will discuss emerging threats from terrorism and assess necessary measures to protect high-risk sites across the country, including critical religious and cultural locations. Strategies to counter radical elements and curb potential terror activities will also be evaluated.

2. Cross-Border Infiltration: With Odisha and its neighboring states like West Bengal and Assam facing increasing infiltration challenges, discussions will focus on enhancing border security and coordinating efforts to prevent illegal entry, particularly from Bangladesh. New protocols may be developed to counter infiltration more effectively.

3. Naxal Insurgency and Armed Movements: Addressing internal threats, such as the Naxalite movement and other weaponized insurgencies, will be a major point of focus. The conference aims to strategize more effective countermeasures to combat armed insurgencies and their impact on national stability.

4. Cyber Fraud and Economic Security: The rise in cyber fraud has raised alarms, especially with foreign elements exploiting India’s financial infrastructure. Topics of concern include the misuse of international apps, illegal SIM card activation, mule accounts, and fraudulent digital transactions. Officials will explore ways to strengthen cybersecurity and safeguard India’s digital economy against both domestic and international threats.

5. Espionage and Intelligence Security: With incidents like honeytraps and data theft becoming more frequent, officials will discuss strategies to safeguard national intelligence. Recent cases involving foreign espionage, such as the alleged honeytrap incident involving Russian nationals and the security breach in Balasore, have underscored the importance of robust counter-espionage efforts.

6. Law and Order Management: Lastly, the conference will address ways for state police forces to respond effectively to internal disturbances, anti-national activities, and threats to public peace. Ensuring effective law and order measures, especially against individuals or groups seeking to incite violence or disrupt societal harmony, will be crucial.

Odisha Police have expressed readiness to tackle these challenges and ensure seamless coordination with central forces during the event. Senior police officials and selected Odisha officers are expected to contribute insights, drawing from their local expertise, to help inform broader national strategies.

Confirmations Awaited from Top Officials

Final confirmations of attendance from key figures such as the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and National Security Advisor are awaited, along with the detailed agenda. In preparation, local officials have tightened security across Bhubaneswar, focusing on high-profile areas, including the Lok Seva Bhawan, the State Guest House, and major hotels. Additional police personnel have been deployed throughout the city, with special attention to ensure secure passage for the VIP attendees.

According to Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, “Crowds for the Panchuka festival have shown us the importance of effective crowd control, and we are ensuring the highest levels of security for this event. All preparations are being made to avoid disruptions and make this conference a success.”