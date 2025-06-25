First Ever Astro Festival To Be Held In Leh

Leh: Ladakh is set to host its first-ever Astro Festival at the University of Ladakh campus in Taru, Leh. The festival is scheduled to take place from June 27 to 28.
Deputy Commissioner Leh, Romil Singh Donk (IAS), chaired a preparatory meeting regarding the First Astro Festival of Ladakh. The much-anticipated festival is being organised by the Department of Tourism, Leh, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, marking a pioneering initiative in promoting astro-tourism in the region.
Blending science with wonder, the two-day festival promises a unique experience. Daytime sessions will feature seminars by leading astrophysics experts, while evenings will transform into cosmic spectacles with stargazing events using high-powered telescopes, offering participants a rare chance to journey through the universe from the rooftop of the world.
During the meeting, Assistant Director Tourism requested necessary arrangements, including tents for stall markets that will be part of the festival, to ensure cleanliness at the venue, provision of a water tanker by the PHE Department and other necessary arrangements.
DC Leh directed the concerned departments to promptly implement their assigned tasks and provide necessary arrangements on time. He emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts for the festival’s success.
The meeting was attended by Chief Medical Officer Leh, Assistant Commissioner Development Leh, Executive Officer MC Leh and other officials. The locals from Ladakh are excited and are looking forward to this unique experience.