First Ever Astro Festival To Be Held In Leh

Leh: Ladakh is set to host its first-ever Astro Festival at the University of Ladakh campus in Taru, Leh. The festival is scheduled to take place from June 27 to 28.

Deputy Commissioner Leh, Romil Singh Donk (IAS), chaired a preparatory meeting regarding the First Astro Festival of Ladakh. The much-anticipated festival is being organised by the Department of Tourism, Leh, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, marking a pioneering initiative in promoting astro-tourism in the region.

Blending science with wonder, the two-day festival promises a unique experience. Daytime sessions will feature seminars by leading astrophysics experts, while evenings will transform into cosmic spectacles with stargazing events using high-powered telescopes, offering participants a rare chance to journey through the universe from the rooftop of the world.