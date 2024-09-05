Silkyara Project: Major Breakthrough With Completion Of First Drift Tunnel After Last Year's Collapse

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): The Silkyara Tunnel construction project has reached a major milestone as officials have completed the construction of the first drift tunnel that will enable travel from the Silkyara end to the Barkot end, paving the way for debris removal and further execution of the project.

The tunnel, part of the Char Dham Road Project, made headlines last year when it collapsed on November 12 trapping 41 workers inside for 17 days. A massive rescue operation ensued, and the workers were safely extracted using 800 mm pipes inserted by an auger machine. At least 15 rathole miners were instrumental in completing the rescue operation. However, the debris remained uncleared, hindering construction progress.

Following the incident, the Central Government's Ministry of Road Transport granted permission to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to commence construction on January 23 this year. The NHIDCL began de-watering and proposed constructing three drift tunnels to facilitate debris removal under expert supervision.

The first drift tunnel, now completed, allows workers and engineers to enter the tunnel from the Silkyara end without hindrance. This breakthrough enabled the construction team to expedite the tunnel work, which had been restricted due to the collapse.

"We have successfully crossed the tunnel, which will pave the way for further construction," said NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalko. "Currently, efforts are being made to break through the entire tunnel from the Barkot end only, as no big machine can enter from the Silkyara end to ease the construction work."

The construction of the remaining two drift tunnels is ongoing, with the second tunnel already excavated to a depth of 17 to 18 meters. The work on third tunnel is yet to be started.

The completion of the first drift tunnel marks a crucial milestone in the project's progress, bringing relief to the construction team and engineers working tirelessly to complete the tunnel. The team celebrated this achievement on Wednesday by distributing sweets, acknowledging the significant step forward. With this breakthrough, the Silkyara tunnel construction project is back on track, aiming to complete the tunnel work as soon as possible.