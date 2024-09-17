ETV Bharat / state

Telangana's First Container School Ready to Open

Mulugu (Telangana): Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) is set to inaugurate Telangana's first container school in Bangarupally village on Tuesday.

The innovative school gives hope to many children of the remote hamlet and nearby areas as it resolves the long-pending infrastructure issues for educational institutions in forest areas. Seethakka and a local officer, Collector Divakara, jointly came up with this out-of-the-box container school idea after the forest department rules prevented the construction of a new school.

Setup within just 10 days, the project was completed with an allocation of Rs. 13.5 lakh from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT). It measures 25 meters in length and width and is equipped with 12 dual desk tables and three chairs for teachers.

The novel educational institution is slated for opening on Tuesday, coinciding with Praja Palana Divas.