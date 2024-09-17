Telangana's First Container School Ready to Open

Mulugu (Telangana): Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) is set to inaugurate Telangana's first container school in Bangarupally village on Tuesday.
The innovative school gives hope to many children of the remote hamlet and nearby areas as it resolves the long-pending infrastructure issues for educational institutions in forest areas. Seethakka and a local officer, Collector Divakara, jointly came up with this out-of-the-box container school idea after the forest department rules prevented the construction of a new school.
Setup within just 10 days, the project was completed with an allocation of Rs. 13.5 lakh from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT). It measures 25 meters in length and width and is equipped with 12 dual desk tables and three chairs for teachers.
The novel educational institution is slated for opening on Tuesday, coinciding with Praja Palana Divas.
The problem-solving project is not the first of its kind by the minister. In July, she inaugurated a container hospital in Pocharam village, providing emergency healthcare services to the nearby localities. The hospital was built for Rs 7 lakh and has four beds, besides separate rooms for doctors and other staff members.
Minister Seethakka has now proposed the central government alter forest regulations to support the development of local tribal people as the current rules make it difficult for the government to develop infrastructure like roads, drinking water facilities, power supply, and electricity infrastructure in remote areas.
"The central government has simplified rules for mining activities in forest areas, but refuses to relax regulations for developmental activities benefiting tribal people," she said. "To provide basic services like education and healthcare, the central government must amend the Forest Acts."
