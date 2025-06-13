ETV Bharat / state

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra To Kickstart On June 30, First Batch Of Pilgrims To Leave On June 15

Special arrangements have been made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra To KickStart on June 30, First Batch Of Pilgrims To Leave On June 15
Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 13, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: After a five-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume, and the first batch of pilgrims will leave for the yatra on June 15. Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh will flag off the pilgrims, and around 50 pilgrims will be included in the batch.

The pilgrims will reach the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad. Special arrangements have been made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the convenience of the passengers. The Bhawan is being operated by Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited.

Minister Jaiveer Singh said in a statement, "Necessary arrangements have been made for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims by the Department of Charitable Affairs. Extensive arrangements are in place for the convenience of the devotees in the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan.”

"In the Mansarovar Bhawan, all the necessary services will be provided to the pilgrims. The Bhawan is fully air-conditioned and has accommodation facilities for about 288 pilgrims,” he added

Singh further said that a canteen has also been arranged for the pilgrims on the ground floor of the building, adding, yoga sessions are also being organised daily.

"Cultural and spiritual bhajan programs have been arranged. A health centre has also been set up in the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan for the pilgrims. Officers and employees of the district administration and tourism corporation are also present on the spot for the convenience of the pilgrims," the minister said. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will start on June 30 and conclude on August 25, 2025.

Read More

  1. Landslide Brings Traffic To A Halt On Adi Kailash Road In Uttarakhand
  2. More Than A Pilgrimage: Why The 2025 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Announcement Matters

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: After a five-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume, and the first batch of pilgrims will leave for the yatra on June 15. Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh will flag off the pilgrims, and around 50 pilgrims will be included in the batch.

The pilgrims will reach the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad. Special arrangements have been made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the convenience of the passengers. The Bhawan is being operated by Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited.

Minister Jaiveer Singh said in a statement, "Necessary arrangements have been made for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims by the Department of Charitable Affairs. Extensive arrangements are in place for the convenience of the devotees in the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan.”

"In the Mansarovar Bhawan, all the necessary services will be provided to the pilgrims. The Bhawan is fully air-conditioned and has accommodation facilities for about 288 pilgrims,” he added

Singh further said that a canteen has also been arranged for the pilgrims on the ground floor of the building, adding, yoga sessions are also being organised daily.

"Cultural and spiritual bhajan programs have been arranged. A health centre has also been set up in the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan for the pilgrims. Officers and employees of the district administration and tourism corporation are also present on the spot for the convenience of the pilgrims," the minister said. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will start on June 30 and conclude on August 25, 2025.

Read More

  1. Landslide Brings Traffic To A Halt On Adi Kailash Road In Uttarakhand
  2. More Than A Pilgrimage: Why The 2025 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Announcement Matters

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GHAZIABAD MANSAROVAR BHAWAN PILGRIMSFHAZIABADKAILASH MANSAROVAR YATRA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.