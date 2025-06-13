ETV Bharat / state

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra To Kickstart On June 30, First Batch Of Pilgrims To Leave On June 15

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: After a five-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume, and the first batch of pilgrims will leave for the yatra on June 15. Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh will flag off the pilgrims, and around 50 pilgrims will be included in the batch.

The pilgrims will reach the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad. Special arrangements have been made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the convenience of the passengers. The Bhawan is being operated by Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited.

Minister Jaiveer Singh said in a statement, "Necessary arrangements have been made for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims by the Department of Charitable Affairs. Extensive arrangements are in place for the convenience of the devotees in the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan.”

"In the Mansarovar Bhawan, all the necessary services will be provided to the pilgrims. The Bhawan is fully air-conditioned and has accommodation facilities for about 288 pilgrims,” he added