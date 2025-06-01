First Batch Of Mata Kheer Bhawani Pilgrims Flagged Off From Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur

Udhampur: Amid religious chants and spiritual fervour, the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela was flagged off from here in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A first batch of 18 pilgrims began the sacred trip to the historic shrine of Mata Kheer Bhawani, which is located in Tulmulla village of the Ganderbal district and dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi. The pilgrims boarded a specially arranged bus provided by the district administration and will attend the special mela (or fair) at the shrine.

The flag-off ceremony took place at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Complex in Udhampur, where Tehsildar Jai Singh interacted with the pilgrims and sent them off with a message of peace, prosperity, and national unity.

The annual Mela holds immense value for Kashmir, particularly for the Kashmiri Pandit community, and draws thousands of devotees every year from different parts of the country and abroad.

Among the pilgrims is Daleep, a Kashmiri migrant, whose emotional connection to the yatra reflects the sentiments of many returning to their roots. For him and countless others, this pilgrimage is both a spiritual obligation and a journey back home.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the pilgrims said that they have no fear and that the government is providing them full security. “I urge the tourists from other states to come to Kashmir without any fear,” he said.