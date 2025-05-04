First Batch Of Hajj Pilgrims Flagged Off From Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: The first batch of pilgrims for haj was flagged off today by the Jammu and Kashmir government from the Haj House in Srinagar towards the International Airport where they embarked on onward journey to Saudi Arabia.

A batch of 178 pilgrims– 82 women and 96 men, who arrived at the Haj House early morning, embarked on the first flight from the Airport, marking the beginning of the series of Haj flights. The last batch will fly on May 15. A total of 11 flights are scheduled for pilgrims during their period. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee, the first flight for Hujjaj is scheduled at 10.25 am towards Saudi Arabia. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha bid farewell to pilgrims at the Airport.

First batch of pilgrims flagged off for Hajj 2025 at Hajj House Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The flag off was done at Srinagar Hajj house by Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee Choudhary Talib Hussain and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Bilal Mohidin Bhat at 8 pm towards the Airport. The buses were provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC).

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee Officer Shujaat Qureshi 3624 pilgrims are going through the government booking while 550 seats have been allotted to private tour operators.

The pilgrims were accompanied by dozens of their relatives and they bid farewell to the pilgrims amid emotional scenes of hugs and sobs. "I pray for acceptance of all pilgrims, a peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” said a woman pilgrim from Baramulla.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Bilal Mohidin Bhat said they have made all hassle free preparations for the pilgrims at the Haj House. He said that chief minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will see off the pilgrims at Srinagar International Airport. “We pray that all Hujjaj reach safely for their pilgrimage,” he said.