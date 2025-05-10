ETV Bharat / state

First Batch Of Five Students Stranded In Punjab Arrive In Chennai

The students were welcomed at the Chennai airport by officials led by Deputy Director (In-charge) of the Neighborhood Tamil Welfare Department, Pugazhendi.

First Batch Of Five Students Stranded In Punjab Arrive In Chennai
First Batch Of Five Students Stranded In Punjab Arrive In Chennai (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST

Chennai: The first batch of five college students from Tamil Nadu who were stranded in Punjab amid the ongoing escalating tensions between India and Pakistan arrived in capital Chennai on Saturday, officials said.

A total of 12 students from Tamil Nadu, who were studying in a private college in Jalandhar district of Punjab, were brought back to Delhi on Friday with the help of the Tamil Nadu government.

According to an official, the first batch of 5 students left Delhi for Chennai on Saturday morning by plane. The other seven students in Delhi were scheduled to be brought back to Chennai by an Indigo Airlines flight from Delhi later in the day.

The 5 students who arrived as the first batch were welcomed at the Chennai airport by officials led by Deputy Director (In-charge) of the Neighborhood Tamil Welfare Department, Pugazhendi. A special vehicle was arranged by the government for the students to take them to their hometowns from Chennai.

The students who came to Chennai told the media that in view of the Pakistan attacks at the Punjab border, they came from Punjab to Delhi by bus.

“When we did not know where to stay, we called the Tamil Nadu government's helpline. The Tamil Nadu government provided us with all the help we needed immediately,” a student said.

The students said that the Punjab border was 60 km away from their college due to which they were very stressed.

“But after seeing the Tamil Nadu government officials, our stress decreased. They sent us safely to Tamil Nadu," they said.

