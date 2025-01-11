ETV Bharat / state

1st Anniversary Celebrations Of Ram Lalla Idol Consecration Ceremony Begins In Ayodhya

Preparations underway ahead of the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. ( PTI )

Ayodhya: The first anniversary celebrations of the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony in Ayodhya started on Saturday with a large number of devotees reaching the holy city to take part in events. Religious and cultural programmes will commence in the Ram Temple complex starting Saturday.

The anniversary celebrations began with the recitation of Yajurveda. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the 'Abhishek' of Ram Lalla. The grand aarti of the deity will take place around 12.20 pm, followed by an offering of 56 dishes to the deity.

The court of Ram Lalla is decorated with flowers. Anup Mishra, a resident who has reached the temple to witness the anniversary celebrations, said, "We were not able to reach the Ram Janmabhoomi when the Pran Pratistha was done in January 2024, but this time we are fortunate enough to reach the court of Ram Lalla on the first anniversary."

Another devotee, Sarla Maheshwari who has come from Bhopal, said, "We reached Ayodhya two days ago to take part in the anniversary celebrations, and felt excited that today we will see the deity."

Scheduled from January 11 to 13, the celebrations aim to include common people, who were unable to attend the historic ceremony last year, alongside around 110 invited VIPs, according to the temple trust.

A German hangar tent has been installed at the Angad Teela site, capable of hosting up to 5,000 people. Common people will have the opportunity to witness the grand event, which includes classical cultural performances, rituals, and daily Ram Katha discourses at the pavilion and Yagnashala.