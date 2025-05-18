First Animal Hospital Opens In Chhattisgarh's Naxal-Hit Region

Raipur: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has opened the first-ever field hospital for livestock in a remote Naxal-hit area of Chhattisgarh, officials said.
The free-of-cost medical facility has been set up in the Sitagaon village of the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district that borders Maharashtra.
According to officials, the facility has been started as part of the Union government's plan to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026 with the help of local support and confidence-building measures, including the rolling out of various government-run welfare schemes.
The hospital has an enclosure to keep large animals, a medicine and procedure room and a registration desk.
On Saturday, Vivek Kumar Pandey, Commanding Officer (CO) of the 27th Battalion of the ITBP, inaugurated the animal field hospital in Sitagaon. Sitagaon of Mohla Manpur is 150 km away from Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur.
CO Pandey said that this field hospital will take care of about 12,000 animals from 20 villages around Sitagaon.
After the inauguration of this hospital, many people flocked to this facility with their animals, including chickens, cows and even dogs.
“Through this hospital, veterinarians and paramedical staff will conduct regular checkups and treatment of animals in the field hospital for free. The idea of opening a hospital for animals came after surveying the surrounding areas,” Pandey said.
Sitagaon has the highest number of animals, including 5,490 chickens, 3,550 goats, and 1,855 cows and bulls in the 20 villages. Apart from this, there are 815 pigs and 640 dogs.
“Animals are raised in rural areas and are the only livelihood of many villagers and a way of life for the local people as well. However, many of them died as they could not get timely treatment due to the absence of a health facility and doctors,” the CO said.
“Knowing about this triggered the idea of opening a basic hospital for animals,” he said.