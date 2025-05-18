ETV Bharat / state

First Animal Hospital Opens In Chhattisgarh's Naxal-Hit Region

Raipur: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has opened the first-ever field hospital for livestock in a remote Naxal-hit area of Chhattisgarh, officials said.

The free-of-cost medical facility has been set up in the Sitagaon village of the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district that borders Maharashtra.

According to officials, the facility has been started as part of the Union government's plan to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026 with the help of local support and confidence-building measures, including the rolling out of various government-run welfare schemes.

The hospital has an enclosure to keep large animals, a medicine and procedure room and a registration desk.

On Saturday, Vivek Kumar Pandey, Commanding Officer (CO) of the 27th Battalion of the ITBP, inaugurated the animal field hospital in Sitagaon. Sitagaon of Mohla Manpur is 150 km away from Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur.

CO Pandey said that this field hospital will take care of about 12,000 animals from 20 villages around Sitagaon.