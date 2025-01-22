First Air Show Of 2025: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of IAF Enthrals People In Gujarat’s Vadodara

Vadodara: The skies above this city of Gujarat presented a breathtaking view and a kaleidoscope of tricolour as the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted precision flying on the second day of its first air show of 2025.
Participation Of People
The 25-minute show, witnessed by top officials, civilians, and foreign Air Force officials, showcased the team's exceptional skills, professionalism, and capabilities. The event highlighted the sharing of experiences and learning between the Indian Air Force and participating countries.
#WATCH | Gujarat: Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team performed various manoeuvres at the air show held in Vadodara, today pic.twitter.com/9YIr5dJcd9— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025
The airshow began on Tuesday and continued today and featured a famous spellbound formation of nine Hawk Mk132 aircraft, which took off from Darjipura Air Force Station.
A large number of people had gathered at the Panjarapol Ground, opposite National Highway 48, to witness the show.
Skill And Camaraderie
The Surya Kiran team showcased different formations, warfare tactics, and thrilling stunts, demonstrating the capabilities of modern fighter aircraft.
At least 14 pilots, who were flying nine Hawks displayed different aerial manoeuvres for about 40 minutes, especially the iconic DNA Maneuver, in which five jets flew in tandem to create a helix-shaped structure in the sky.
Meanwhile, the officials said the dates for the next Air Force show by Surya Kiran would be in Jamnagar on January 25-26, 2025; Nalia on January 29, 2025; and Bhuj from January 31, 2025, to February 1, 2025.
About Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team
Formed in 1996, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team is one of the few nine-aircraft aerobatic teams globally and the only one in Asia, having performed over 500 times in India and abroad.
The team has performed in countries like China, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, and Singapore.
In September last year, SKAT held a multinational air exercise 'Taranga Shakti' with teams from eight countries participating, including Australia, Greece, Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
