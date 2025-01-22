ETV Bharat / state

First Air Show Of 2025: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of IAF Enthrals People In Gujarat’s Vadodara

Dazzling show of the Indian Air Force in the skies of Vadodara, Gujarat ( ETV Bharat )

Vadodara: The skies above this city of Gujarat presented a breathtaking view and a kaleidoscope of tricolour as the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted precision flying on the second day of its first air show of 2025.

Participation Of People

The 25-minute show, witnessed by top officials, civilians, and foreign Air Force officials, showcased the team's exceptional skills, professionalism, and capabilities. The event highlighted the sharing of experiences and learning between the Indian Air Force and participating countries.

The airshow began on Tuesday and continued today and featured a famous spellbound formation of nine Hawk Mk132 aircraft, which took off from Darjipura Air Force Station.

A large number of people had gathered at the Panjarapol Ground, opposite National Highway 48, to witness the show.

Skill And Camaraderie