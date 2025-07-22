ETV Bharat / state

Firozpur Boy Honoured By Army For Patriotism, Awarded For Second Time

Firozpur: Shravan Singh, who stood by Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, has now become the youngest civil warrior in the country and has been awarded by the Indian Army for the second time.

During Operation Sindoor, Shravan, a resident of Tarnwali village in Mamdot town of the Firozpur district, supported the soldiers living near his residential area. He used to serve the soldiers with cold water, milk, tea, lassi and ice from his house. Staying with the soldiers, serving them and being vigilant for their safety had become Shravan's routine.

Praising Shravan's patriotism and dedication, the Army has also honoured him and has now decided to bear the entire cost of his education.

Shravan has been admitted to a reputed private school and was provided with a complete school kit, including books, a uniform, a school bag, a lunch box, a colouring box, and a water bottle, all arranged by the Army.