ETV Bharat / state

Firozpur Boy Honoured By Army For Patriotism, Awarded For Second Time

This is the second time Shravan Singh has been honoured by the Army. He was earlier felicitated with gifts

Firozpur Boy Honoured By Army For Patriotism, Awarded For Second Time
Firozpur Boy Honoured By Army For Patriotism (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST

1 Min Read

Firozpur: Shravan Singh, who stood by Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, has now become the youngest civil warrior in the country and has been awarded by the Indian Army for the second time.

During Operation Sindoor, Shravan, a resident of Tarnwali village in Mamdot town of the Firozpur district, supported the soldiers living near his residential area. He used to serve the soldiers with cold water, milk, tea, lassi and ice from his house. Staying with the soldiers, serving them and being vigilant for their safety had become Shravan's routine.

Praising Shravan's patriotism and dedication, the Army has also honoured him and has now decided to bear the entire cost of his education.

Shravan has been admitted to a reputed private school and was provided with a complete school kit, including books, a uniform, a school bag, a lunch box, a colouring box, and a water bottle, all arranged by the Army.

Shravan, who was earlier studying in a government school, is also undergoing treatment for diabetes, a cost that will now be borne by the Army as well. Shravan’s father, Sona Singh, expressed immense gratitude, calling it a proud moment for the family.

Shravan first caught the Army’s attention when a soldier shared his photo on social media, showing the young boy selflessly serving the troops during a critical time. The post quickly went viral, with netizens across the country applauding the boy’s spirit. He was earlier felicitated with gifts and treated to ice cream as a token of appreciation.

Read More

  1. CDS Delivers Talk On Op Sindoor At Tamil Nadu's Wellington, Emphasis On Tri-Services Synergy
  2. Kashmir Tourism Takes A Hit As Foreigners Stay Away After Pahalgam Attack

Firozpur: Shravan Singh, who stood by Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, has now become the youngest civil warrior in the country and has been awarded by the Indian Army for the second time.

During Operation Sindoor, Shravan, a resident of Tarnwali village in Mamdot town of the Firozpur district, supported the soldiers living near his residential area. He used to serve the soldiers with cold water, milk, tea, lassi and ice from his house. Staying with the soldiers, serving them and being vigilant for their safety had become Shravan's routine.

Praising Shravan's patriotism and dedication, the Army has also honoured him and has now decided to bear the entire cost of his education.

Shravan has been admitted to a reputed private school and was provided with a complete school kit, including books, a uniform, a school bag, a lunch box, a colouring box, and a water bottle, all arranged by the Army.

Shravan, who was earlier studying in a government school, is also undergoing treatment for diabetes, a cost that will now be borne by the Army as well. Shravan’s father, Sona Singh, expressed immense gratitude, calling it a proud moment for the family.

Shravan first caught the Army’s attention when a soldier shared his photo on social media, showing the young boy selflessly serving the troops during a critical time. The post quickly went viral, with netizens across the country applauding the boy’s spirit. He was earlier felicitated with gifts and treated to ice cream as a token of appreciation.

Read More

  1. CDS Delivers Talk On Op Sindoor At Tamil Nadu's Wellington, Emphasis On Tri-Services Synergy
  2. Kashmir Tourism Takes A Hit As Foreigners Stay Away After Pahalgam Attack

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PATRIOTISMSHRAVAN SINGHCHILD AWARDED BY ARMYFIROZPURFIROZPUR BOY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.