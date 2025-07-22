Firozpur Boy Honoured By Army For Patriotism, Awarded For Second Time

Firozpur: Shravan Singh, who stood by Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, has now become the youngest civil warrior in the country and has been awarded by the Indian Army for the second time.
During Operation Sindoor, Shravan, a resident of Tarnwali village in Mamdot town of the Firozpur district, supported the soldiers living near his residential area. He used to serve the soldiers with cold water, milk, tea, lassi and ice from his house. Staying with the soldiers, serving them and being vigilant for their safety had become Shravan's routine.
Praising Shravan's patriotism and dedication, the Army has also honoured him and has now decided to bear the entire cost of his education.
Shravan has been admitted to a reputed private school and was provided with a complete school kit, including books, a uniform, a school bag, a lunch box, a colouring box, and a water bottle, all arranged by the Army.
Shravan, who was earlier studying in a government school, is also undergoing treatment for diabetes, a cost that will now be borne by the Army as well. Shravan’s father, Sona Singh, expressed immense gratitude, calling it a proud moment for the family.
Shravan first caught the Army’s attention when a soldier shared his photo on social media, showing the young boy selflessly serving the troops during a critical time. The post quickly went viral, with netizens across the country applauding the boy’s spirit. He was earlier felicitated with gifts and treated to ice cream as a token of appreciation.
