JS University Fake Degree Scam: UP Police Lodges FIR Against Vice Chancellor, Other Officials

Firozabad: After Rajasthan Police, now the Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR against Vice Chancellor Sukesh Yadav and other officials of JS University, Firozabad over a fake degree and marksheet scam.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of complaints filed by some students of the university. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Akhilesh Bhadoria, said Dipanshu Giri, son of Anil Giri, a resident of Mohalla Mata in Bulandshahr had filed a complaint with Shikohabad police station stating he and his friends Rinku, Subhash Chandra, Devendra, Yashveer Singh and Arun had passed various semesters of B Sc (Agriculture) course from JS University. They had doubts about the authenticity of the marksheets issued to them and had gone to the university on March 18 to get the documents verified. Anil said he was stopped from entering the Agriculture Department of the university. "The university administration locked the gate of the Department and absconded," Anil stated in his complaint. He alleged Yadav along with university Director Gaurav Yadav, PS Yadav, Agriculture Department HoD Umesh Mishra and other staff prepared and issued fake marksheets to students.

The complainants claimed that fake marksheets were issued to more students than those enrolled at the university. Bhadoria said stringent action will be taken against the culprits and the role of other people involved in the scam will also be thoroughly investigated. He said Yadav and other officials will be questioned after getting permission from the court. On March 9, Yadav and two others were arrested by the Rajasthan’s Special Operations Group (SOG) for issuing fake degrees to candidates of Rajasthan’s Physical Training Instructor (PTI) recruitment exam in 2022.