Firozabad: Three Including A Child Dead, 12 Injured After Passenger Bus Collides With Parked Truck

Firozabad: Three people including a child died and 12 others got critically injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat crashed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near the Nasirpur Police Station area this morning. The incident occurred after the four-wheeler collided with a parked trolley while on its way from Ayodhya to Mathura Vrindavan.

Those injured have been admitted to the District Hospital and the Combined Hospital. The victims of the accident are said to be residents of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Akhilesh Bhadauria said that the accident took place this morning on the borders of Firozabad district.

UPDA security officers, and senior police officers rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped people (ETV Bharat)

"The bus was carrying pilgrims from Ayodhya to Mathura. After receiving information, UPDA security officers, and senior police officers reached the spot and rescued the trapped people and hospitalised them. There is not much to worry about as traffic has been restored by removing the accident vehicles from the Agra-Lucknow Expressway," Bhadauria added.

This is not the first time that such a road accident has taken place here in Firozabad. A few days ago, a bus carrying passengers collided with an electric pole near the Chanora Bridge in the Ramgarh Thana area.

As many as 16 out of the total 50 passengers on the bus were critically injured. Police said that the accident took place because the driver had dozed off.