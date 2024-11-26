ETV Bharat / state

Firing Outside House Of Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar in Faridabad, Car Showroom Manager Injured

A firing incident was reported outside Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar's residence in Faridabad. Police have launched a probe and examining the CCTV footage.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Faridabad: Two drunk men fired at a manager of a vintage car showroom outside the residence of Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar in Faridabad on Monday night.

The manager, identified as Rinku, suffered a bullet injury on his hand and was taken to a nearby hospital. CCTV footage has captured the entire incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at around 1.10 am following an argument between the assailants and Rinku when their car had hit a bike-rider and the latter fell on the ground. Rinku had reached out to help the bike rider and a verbal altercation rose with the assailants, both of whom were under the influence of alcohol.

Soon the argument turned into a scuffle and the duo fired at Rinku. Two rounds of bullets were fired, hitting Rinku's ear and hand leaving him injured. After which, the assailants fled from the spot.

Local people reached the spot on hearing the gunshot and took Rinku to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital. On information about the incident, Sector 28 police post in-charge as well as the crime branch team reached the spot and investigations were launched.

Sector 28 police post in-charge Praveen said an FIR will be registered against the assailants after the statement of the injured is recorded. Police are examining the CCTV footage and the accused will be arrested very soon, Praveen said.

