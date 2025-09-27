ETV Bharat / state

'Firing On Unarmed Protesters Has Shaken Trust,' Says BJP Leader On Ladakh Killings

Srinagar: A senior BJP leader from Ladakh has sharply criticized the Union Territory administration over the killing of four protesters in security forces' firing on Wednesday. He also demanded a time-bound judicial probe while pointing out that the public trust has been seriously eroded.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, former MP and the party's most prominent face in the region, wrote to Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta expressing anguish over the deaths and calling for accountability.

"There is grave concern that the crisis could have been handled with greater patience,” Namgyal wrote, stressing "while violence and arson must be condemned, the firing on unarmed protestors has shaken public trust.

“I write to you with a heavy heart, on behalf of the people of Ladakh and in my personal capacity as a former Member of the 17th Lok Sabha, to express profound sorrow and deep regret over the tragic incident in Leh on September 24, 2025,” he said in his letter. “What began as a peaceful democratic expression turned into violence, leaving four young lives lost, many injured, property damaged, and our community gripped by fear.”

The violence erupted after protesters demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh turned on security forces in Leh. A mob set fire to the BJP office, the Ladakh Hill Council building, and several police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicles. Stones were also thrown at the police and paramilitary personnel, leaving around 30 personnel injured, according to officials.

Security forces responded with live fire, killing four people and injuring several others. Among the dead was a former Army soldier with the Ladakh Scouts. The bodies were handed over to families on Thursday, intensifying calls for an inquiry.

“Ladakh stands at a fragile juncture and the sacrifices of our young men must not go in vain,” Namgyal said.

Namgyal, who was MP when Ladakh carved out as separate Union Territory in August 2019 after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, said the “anguish across Ladakh is profound and citizens seek justice for the innocent lives lost, relief for the injured, and assurance that such a tragedy will never recur.”