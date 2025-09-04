Firing On Bhiwani Court Premises, One Injured

Bhiwani: Miscreants on Thursday fired four rounds on the premises of Bhiwani court before fleeing the spot.

Police said the shots were fired at one Lavjeet of Mokhara village who was rushed to PGI, Chandigarh where he is undergoing treatment. Police said sustained two to three bullet injuries and was initially shifted to the civil hospital and later to PGI as his condition deteriorated.

SP Sumit Kumar, who rushed to the spot along with police personnel said the assailants have not been identified yet. He said probe into the incident is on and the CCTV footage is being analysed for clues on the attackers. While a special team of police personnel has been formed to nab the assailants, blockades have been erected on the border of Bhiwani district, Kumkar said.

Mahendra Vishwakarma, an eyewitness said the law and order situation in Haryana has deteriorated. "How can the common man be assured of his/her safety if such incidents occur in a court in broad daylight," he asked. Mahendra said police must be issued 'shoot at sight' orders so that crimes can be brought under control.

Earlier, on March 1 this year, miscreants had fired upon a youth at Ambala court. Similarly, two youth were injured in firing in Karnal court on April 2. On September 11. 2023, members of two groups of lawyers fired at each other on Sonepat court premises.