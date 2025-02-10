ETV Bharat / state

2 Injured In Firing Near Gurdwara In Maharashtra's Nanded

Two people got injured in firing near a gurdwara at Nanded in Maharashtra.

By PTI

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 2:37 PM IST

Nanded: Two persons were injured in firing near a gurdwara at Nanded in Maharashtra on Monday, police said. One of those injured is believed to be a murder accused out on parole, they said. An investigation has been launched into the firing, the police said.

Nanded: Two persons were injured in firing near a gurdwara at Nanded in Maharashtra on Monday, police said. One of those injured is believed to be a murder accused out on parole, they said. An investigation has been launched into the firing, the police said.

