Nanded: Two persons were injured in firing near a gurdwara at Nanded in Maharashtra on Monday, police said. One of those injured is believed to be a murder accused out on parole, they said. An investigation has been launched into the firing, the police said.
2 Injured In Firing Near Gurdwara In Maharashtra's Nanded
Representational Image (ETV BHARAT)
