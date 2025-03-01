Firing Inside Ambala City Court Triggers Panic, None Injured; Accused Escape In SUV

Ambala: At least two gunmen entered the Ambala city court complex in Punjab and fired several rounds indiscriminately on Saturday, police said. The incident triggered panic and chaos, but nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

The preliminary probe conducted by police revealed that the miscreants tried to shoot at a person, namely Aman Sood, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, who is an accused and had come to the court complex for a hearing in a criminal case.

A senior officer said that the firing incident seemed a case of an old rivalry. “We are scanning the CCTV footage in the area to identify the miscreants,” he said.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said the two gunmen came to the court in a black SUV and opened fire after jumping out of the vehicle. “They fired two to three gunshots, which created panic in and around the court complex. After committing the crime, the suspects fled from the spot in the SUV,” they said.

On receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and started investigating. “A team comprising the police personnel, forensic department, and CID officials reached the spot and started investigating the manhunt for the accused,” said officials. During the inspection of the area, two empty bullet shells were seized, they said.