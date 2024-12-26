Two Youths Shot Dead Outside Gym In Haryana's Yamunanagar, One Critically Injured

Yamunanagar: Panic gripped Haryana's Kheri Lakha Singh village after unidentified miscreants opened fire on three young men on Thursday morning. The attack has claimed the lives of two youths while another person has been critically injured.

As per police sources, the victims were sitting inside their car after finishing a gym session when five to six bike-borne assailants arrived at the spot and opened fire at them. Two of the youths succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while another person was rushed to a private hospital and his condition remains critical.

Yamunanagar SP Rajiv Deswal said that the attackers managed to flee the scene immediately. "The motive behind the firing remains unclear, and we are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity and gang war, to ascertain the motive behind the heinous crime," said Deswal.

Police officials are likely to record the statement of the injured youth, who is under treatment at hospital, once he regains consciousness. Meanwhile, cops are questioning the family members of the victims to gather more information which could shed light on the events that led to the attack.

The incident has left locals in a state of shock, as police have launched investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. "We want swift action and justice for the victims," said a local.

Also Read