Shootout Between Police And Armed Criminals In Bihar's Patna; Two Arrested

Patna: Chaos erupted in Bihar’s capital on Tuesday after armed criminals opened fire in Kankarbagh, forcing police and Special Task Force (STF) personnel to launch a high-stakes operation, officials said. Security forces have arrested two armed criminals in the incident.

The incident took place in Ram Lakhan Path, where the criminals took refuge inside a residential building after firing multiple rounds, officials added.

Soon, security forces sealed off the four-story structure and urged the offenders to surrender even as additional contingents of security forces were called in as reinforcement.

After an intense standoff, police managed to arrest two of the criminals while efforts are underway to capture their remaining accomplices. The building’s residents remained inside their homes during the operation, with police ensuring their safety.