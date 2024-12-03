Wedding Parking Dispute In Baraut Escalates To Shooting, Injures Three

Bhagpat: A dispute over car parking at a wedding ceremony in Baraut escalated into indiscriminate firing, leaving three people injured, including a Delhi Police sub-inspector. The injured, who are now out of danger, were admitted to a private hospital following the incident on Monday night.

The injured include ABVP leader and former student union president Akshay Chauhan, Shubham and Delhi Police sub-inspector Jitendra Panwar. According to the eyewitnesses, the altercation began during the wedding ceremony over parking arrangements. As the group was leaving, the accused, identified as Ankur Paldiya and his associates, opened 17 rounds of fire injuring all three individuals.

Vijay Chaudhary, Circle Officer Baraut, confirmed the incident, stating, "We received the information about gunfire at a farmhouse. On reaching the spot, the injured were already rushed to a hospital. Preliminary investigations revealed the conflict stemmed from a parking dispute, and a bullet struck one of the victims in the leg. All the injured are out of danger, and a case has been registered."

The sub-inspector, after receiving treatment, has returned to Delhi, while police continue their search for the accused.

Akshay Chauhan, one of the injured, alleged that the accused had previously attacked him. "We had gone to one of our friend's wedding. Ankur Choudhary and some other men started arguing with us over the parking space. Then they came out of their car with weapons and fired at least 17 rounds. We three were injured in this incident." This is not the first time they targeted me. The parking issue was just an excuse," Akshay added.

The police said that further probe is on and the authorities are investigating whether the altercation was solely about parking or tied to past animosities between the parties.