ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Parking Dispute In Baraut Escalates To Shooting, Injures Three

A parking dispute at a wedding in Baraut led to gunfire, injuring three, including a Delhi Police sub-inspector. Police are investigating the incident.

A parking dispute at a wedding in Baraut led to gunfire, injuring three, including a Delhi Police sub-inspector. Police are investigating the incident.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 47 minutes ago

Bhagpat: A dispute over car parking at a wedding ceremony in Baraut escalated into indiscriminate firing, leaving three people injured, including a Delhi Police sub-inspector. The injured, who are now out of danger, were admitted to a private hospital following the incident on Monday night.

The injured include ABVP leader and former student union president Akshay Chauhan, Shubham and Delhi Police sub-inspector Jitendra Panwar. According to the eyewitnesses, the altercation began during the wedding ceremony over parking arrangements. As the group was leaving, the accused, identified as Ankur Paldiya and his associates, opened 17 rounds of fire injuring all three individuals.

Vijay Chaudhary, Circle Officer Baraut, confirmed the incident, stating, "We received the information about gunfire at a farmhouse. On reaching the spot, the injured were already rushed to a hospital. Preliminary investigations revealed the conflict stemmed from a parking dispute, and a bullet struck one of the victims in the leg. All the injured are out of danger, and a case has been registered."

The sub-inspector, after receiving treatment, has returned to Delhi, while police continue their search for the accused.

Akshay Chauhan, one of the injured, alleged that the accused had previously attacked him. "We had gone to one of our friend's wedding. Ankur Choudhary and some other men started arguing with us over the parking space. Then they came out of their car with weapons and fired at least 17 rounds. We three were injured in this incident." This is not the first time they targeted me. The parking issue was just an excuse," Akshay added.

The police said that further probe is on and the authorities are investigating whether the altercation was solely about parking or tied to past animosities between the parties.

Read More

  1. Firing Outside House Of Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar in Faridabad, Car Showroom Manager Injured
  2. 5 Injured In UP's Pilibhit After Man Opens Fire Over Old Enmity

Bhagpat: A dispute over car parking at a wedding ceremony in Baraut escalated into indiscriminate firing, leaving three people injured, including a Delhi Police sub-inspector. The injured, who are now out of danger, were admitted to a private hospital following the incident on Monday night.

The injured include ABVP leader and former student union president Akshay Chauhan, Shubham and Delhi Police sub-inspector Jitendra Panwar. According to the eyewitnesses, the altercation began during the wedding ceremony over parking arrangements. As the group was leaving, the accused, identified as Ankur Paldiya and his associates, opened 17 rounds of fire injuring all three individuals.

Vijay Chaudhary, Circle Officer Baraut, confirmed the incident, stating, "We received the information about gunfire at a farmhouse. On reaching the spot, the injured were already rushed to a hospital. Preliminary investigations revealed the conflict stemmed from a parking dispute, and a bullet struck one of the victims in the leg. All the injured are out of danger, and a case has been registered."

The sub-inspector, after receiving treatment, has returned to Delhi, while police continue their search for the accused.

Akshay Chauhan, one of the injured, alleged that the accused had previously attacked him. "We had gone to one of our friend's wedding. Ankur Choudhary and some other men started arguing with us over the parking space. Then they came out of their car with weapons and fired at least 17 rounds. We three were injured in this incident." This is not the first time they targeted me. The parking issue was just an excuse," Akshay added.

The police said that further probe is on and the authorities are investigating whether the altercation was solely about parking or tied to past animosities between the parties.

Read More

  1. Firing Outside House Of Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar in Faridabad, Car Showroom Manager Injured
  2. 5 Injured In UP's Pilibhit After Man Opens Fire Over Old Enmity

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THREE INJURED IN BAGHPAT FIRINGBAGHPAT DELHI SUB INSPECTOR INJUREDWEDDING PARKING DISPUTE IN BARAUTBHAGPAT BARAUT WEDDING FIRING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.