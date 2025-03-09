Rivals Open Fire At BJP Leader's Brother's House In Haryana's Jind; His Mother Injured

Jind: Some miscreants allegedly entered the house of BJP district secretary Narendra Sharma's brother and opened fire at Shiv Colony in Jind, Haryana, on Saturday evening. His mother was injured by shrapnel in the attack and she has been admitted to the Jind Civil Hospital for treatment. The BJP leader's brother escaped from the attack.

The alleged firing attack followed a fight between two groups who clashed with sticks. In that incident, the Civil Lines Police Station in-charge and the CIA in-charge held a probe and registered a case.

Civil Lines Police Station in-charge Vinod said that on receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and registered a case based on the complaint. Further investigation is going on.

In the complaint given to the police, Narendra Sharma's brother Vivek Sharma said that yesterday, his brothers Narendra Sharma, Ravi and his mother Archana Sharma were sitting in the house and talking to each other. He alleged that in the evening, some miscreants came in front of their house in a car and entered the house forcefully. The miscreants started firing as soon as they entered the house, he said. However none of the three brothers were hit, but their mother sustained pellet injuries, he said. Due to this, mother Archana Sharma got injured.

Vivek Sharma said that the attackers also tried to kill his brother, Narendra Sharma, by strangling him. Seeing that the people were gathering, all the miscreants fled in a car.

Vivek Sharma complained to the police that the main accused in this incident is Ansh Sharma, a resident of Shiv Colony, with whom he fought earlier on Saturday. Vivek Sharma further said that four-five days ago, his brother Ravi was also beaten up for sitting at a shop. A complaint was given to the police against Ansh and his friends regarding this matter. At present, the police are investigating the CCTV footage in this case.