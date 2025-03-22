Several Injured After Firing Incident During Religious Event In Haryana's Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra: A priest sustained bullet injuries while several others were hurt after a firing incident at a religious event (mahayagya) at Keshav Park in Kurukshetra.

The incident took place when security guards of the mahayagya organisers opened fire at Ashish Tiwari, a priest who had come to Kurukshetra to take part in the event. Enraged over the incident, the priests who had arrived at the venue from other states rushed out of the Yagyashaala and pelted stones at the organisers. Prince Shukla, a resident of Lakhimpur along with others were also injured in the stone pelting. All of them were rushed to the government hospital here.

The priests also broke the main door of the Yagyashaala and tore the banners and hoardings on the road with sticks and stones. They then blocked the Kurukshetra-Kaithal road outside the theme park and detained vehicles. Local police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the priests. However, when they did not relent, the police personnel had to resort to a mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to avert any untoward situation.

As per reports, it all began over an argument over 'dakshina' for the priests. Earlier, several Union Ministers along with BJP's Haryana President Mohan Lal Badoli had performed the yagya at the venue and left. Chief Minister Naib Saini Saini and other Union and State Ministers are slated to participate in Mahayagya on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Mahayagya organisers said some miscreant had opened fire at the venue to defame them. They demanded a probe into the matter.