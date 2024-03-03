One injured in firing in front of BJP office in MP's Gwalior

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

One injured in firing in front of BJP office in MP's Gwalior

The firing incident took place near BJP office in Madhya Pradesh Gwalior after supporters of the party leader clashed with each other on sunday. One person was injured in the incident.

Gwalior: One person was injured in a firing after supporters of a BJP leader clashed with each other in front of the party's office in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred close to a police outpost in the Maharaj Bada area in the afternoon, an official said.

According to party sources, a fight broke out between supporters of BJP leader Bharat Singh Kushwaha, who is the party's candidate from Gwalior seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "We were notified about the firing near BJ|P office. We rushed the injured man, Dharmendra Singh Gurjar, to a hospital," Kotwali City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ayush Gupta told PTI.

Gurjar sustained bullet injury to his arm, he said. "The accused Rustam Singh was apprehended and a firearm was recovered from him. A probe has been initiated to find out the reason for the clash," the official said. A fight broke out between two groups minutes after Kushwaha left the party office and they exchanged blows and one of them opened fire, sources said.

TAGGED:

firing AT BJP officeBJP office in MP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.