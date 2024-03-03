One injured in firing in front of BJP office in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior: One person was injured in a firing after supporters of a BJP leader clashed with each other in front of the party's office in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred close to a police outpost in the Maharaj Bada area in the afternoon, an official said.

According to party sources, a fight broke out between supporters of BJP leader Bharat Singh Kushwaha, who is the party's candidate from Gwalior seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "We were notified about the firing near BJ|P office. We rushed the injured man, Dharmendra Singh Gurjar, to a hospital," Kotwali City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ayush Gupta told PTI.

Gurjar sustained bullet injury to his arm, he said. "The accused Rustam Singh was apprehended and a firearm was recovered from him. A probe has been initiated to find out the reason for the clash," the official said. A fight broke out between two groups minutes after Kushwaha left the party office and they exchanged blows and one of them opened fire, sources said.