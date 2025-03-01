ETV Bharat / state

Firing in Aligarh Muslim University; Student Dies Due to Bullet Injury

Aligarh: A student died due to a bullet injury after a firing took place between two groups inside the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Saturday, a senior official of the AMU said.

AMU Proctor Mohammed Wasim Ali said that Mohammed Kaif, a student of class 11, died in the incident that took place at the gate of the ABK Union School. It is understood that Kaif was a resident of Ali Nagar Colony and was studying Commerce.

A team of Aligarh Police reached the spot and took the body in their possession. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. The Police is also examining the CCTV footage. Mohammed Kaif's kin have demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

Mohammed Naeem, father of the deceased, claimed that his son did not have any problem with anybody in his college. "He was a class 11 student, and exams were going on. Whoever is accused should be arrested quickly," Mohammed Naeem said.