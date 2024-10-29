Kerala: Fireworks Explosion Injures Over 150, Many In Critical Condition At Neeleswaram Temple Festival

Kasaragod: A festive evening turned tragic at the Neeleswaram temple festival when a devastating fireworks accident left over 150 people injured, including many women and children, with eight in serious condition. The incident occurred late Monday night when a fireworks storage facility near the Veerarkavu Temple caught fire, triggering a large explosion. Local authorities cancelled the festival and initiated an investigation.

Injuries and Medical Response

According to police, 154 individuals were treated for injuries, with many in critical condition. Local hospitals have received a significant number of patients.

Kanhangad Hospital: 16 Sanjeevani: 10 Pariyaram Medical College: 5 Aishal Hospital: 17 MIMS Kannur: 18 AJ Medical College, Mangaluru: 19 Others distributed among various hospitals

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the explosion was triggered as adequate distance was not maintained between the cracker's storage room and the place where the crackers were being burst. A long garland made with crackers ignited the fire. Many victims were transported to hospitals wrapped in sacks as locals initiated rescue efforts.

Festival Cancellations and Investigations

The temple festival, which typically spans two days, has been cancelled following the tragedy. Local ward members noted that large-scale fireworks were not customary for this event, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the accident.

In response to the incident, Neeleswaram police have registered a case against temple officials. Both the Secretary and President of the temple are in custody, with reports indicating that the fireworks were conducted without proper permission and safety standards. Top administration officials, including the collector and district police chief, have visited the site to assess the situation.

The incident comes at a time when the Kerala government has been pressing the centre to relax the fresh regulation being brought in for fireworks