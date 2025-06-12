ETV Bharat / state

Firefighting Efforts Intensify Aboard Singapore Vessel After Explosion Off Kerala Coast

Kochi/Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard and other agencies are working around the clock to contain a large fire aboard the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel MV Wan Hai 503, which caught fire earlier this week after a container exploded off Kerala coast while en route to Mumbai from Colombo.

"Around 40 per cent of the fire has now been brought under control. The vessel remains afloat but unmanned and is slowly drifting southeast in the Arabian Sea," according to updates shared by the Director General of Shipping.

In a major step forward, a team of salvage experts and Coast Guard divers managed to board the vessel. This included the Salvage Master, who is now monitoring the situation from onboard. Efforts now focus on keeping the vessel away from the coast and fully extinguishing the fire, the authorities said. The firefighting efforts, focused on the ship's forward cargo holds, are being led by Indian Coast Guard ships Samudra Prahari and Samarth. They are using foam and boundary cooling to stop the fire from spreading.

"Hydrocarbon vapours have been observed by the salvage master, indicating possible heat transfer near fuel tanks. Continuous onboard assessments are being conducted to monitor any escalation," the DG Shipping said. At the same time, Rajdoot, Arnvesh, Abhinav, and ICGS 513 are carrying out search and rescue operations in the area. Of the 22 crew members on board the vessel, 18 were rescued while four remain missing.