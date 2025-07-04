'Fired' Jio Employee Cuts Tower Wires In Punjab's Zira, Mobile Network Disrupted

Ferozepur: Palpable tension prevailed in Zira of Punjab after a former Jio employee allegedly cut the main cables of a Jio tower, leaving dozens of people in the area without mobile network for several hours.
Gian Singh, who served Jio as a supervisor since 2017, alleged that he was suddenly dismissed from the job. "After being fired, I pleaded with the company officials for reinstatement. Then I was called to Chandigarh for a meeting but nothing was heard. I tried many times. As no one listened, in protest, I cut the wires of the Jio tower on Zira-Ferozepur road in protest," he said.
"He (Gian Singh) was fired from the job as he used to speak on behalf of the workers. He should be immediately given back his position," demanded workers' union.
When members of the Revolutionary Farmers' Union and the Rural Workers' Union joined him in the protest and sat on dharna, the company officials reportedly visited the spot and assured him of reinstatement.
"I have been promised that I will be reinstated. After this assurance, we are ending this protest. I did not take this step all at once. I met the company officials many times but no one paid any heed, which forced me to take such a step," said Singh.
As per reports, company spokesman Talwinder Singh stated that Gian Singh was retired as per the company's standard retirement conditions. "Singh was seeking honorarium and pension benefits, tied to his PF contributions. We will provide pension and compensation," he added, but said the disturbance caused to people through wire-cutting has forced them to file a complaint with local police.
"They harassed people by cutting the wires. So we have lodged a complaint," he added.
SHO Baljinder Singh stated that the tower's wires was deliberately cut. "We are investigating the incident and will take action based on Talwinder Singh's statement and CCTV footage from the site," he added.
