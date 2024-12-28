ETV Bharat / state

Fire Triggers Blast At Namkeen Factory In Delhi, Four Injured

The blast triggered by Fire at a 'namkeen' factory in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh on Saturday morning, resulted in multiple injuries.

Representational Image
Representational Image
By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

New Delhi: Four workers were injured in a blast triggered by a fire at a 'namkeen' factory in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh on Saturday morning, officials said. A call regarding the fire was received at 8.16 am and 17 fire tenders were pressed into service, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

It is a two-storey building and the fire broke out on the ground floor, he said. Four workers who were inside the factory were injured in a blast that was triggered by the fire. They were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he added. According to the officials, efforts to douse the fire are underway.

TAGGED:

DELHI BLAST AT NAMKEEN FACTORY BLAST IN NAJAFGARH

