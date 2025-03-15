ETV Bharat / state

Two Fire Mishaps in Hyderabad; Six Injured

Hyderabad: At least six people were injured after a fire broke out in a building in the Kokapet area in Gachibowli here, police said. According to the Hyderabad police, the blaze erupted while gas connection work was being done for a newly built hotel in the building. "The condition of one of the injured is stated to be crucial, and all of them have been rushed to the Continental Hospital," police added.

They also said that the personnel of the Hyderabad Fire Brigade rushed to the spot upon receiving information, and the fire has now been brought under control.

Fire Accident in Begumpet: Meanwhile, another blaze erupted near the American Consulate in Begumpet in Hyderabad, officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said. According to civic officials, the fire broke out suddenly after trees caught fire in a space near a function hall.