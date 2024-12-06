After 28 Years, Uttarakhand Govt To Axe Five Lakh Trees To Prevent Forest Fires

Dehradun: This will be for the first time since 1996 that a drive has been launched in Uttarakhand to clear the 'fire lines' between the forests in order to combat forest fires. Thus, around five lakh trees that have grown on fire lines will be felled.

The move comes after getting the requisite Supreme Court's nod and at a time when preparations for the upcoming fire season are going on in full swing in the state. The forest department has already conducted a survey in areas of forest lines. It has also been decided that forest fires will now be reported on App with the help of geo tagging.

Fire line was started during British era:

Every year, several hectares in Uttarakhand are destroyed by forest fires, which also impact the wildlife and their habitations. In such a situation, the fire line plays a very important role in controlling flames raging in the forests. The fire line is the empty space between two forests, where trees are removed so that fire from one side is prevented from spreading to the other side.

The system of drawing a fire line between two forest divisions was started during the British era. As per the norm, there is a 100-foot fire line between two forest divisions and a 50-foot fire line between the ranges with 30-foot fire line maintained between different beats within the range.

The last time that trees grown in the fire line between the forests was removed was in 1996. Now, after 28 years, a similar initiative will be undertaken wherein around five lakh trees will be felled to clear the stretches.

Why fire line not cleared till now?

According to experts, maintenance of fire line is considered to be a good method to prevent forest fires. However, the work has not been undertaken in the last 28 years due to some legal roadblocks. It is said that the work was stalled in 1996 following a Supreme Court directive that had banned the cutting of trees at an altitude of 1000 metres above sea level.

However, on April 18, 2023, the Supreme Court revised its decision on maintenance of forest line. After this, officials of the Uttarakhand forest department, instructed all its divisional forest officers to do the needful.

The forest department has conducted a survey regarding the clearing of fire lines. In which, it has been found that there are around five lakh trees that have grown on the fire line. Out of this, 1.5 lakh trees are in Kumaon division and 3.5 lakh trees in Garhwal division.

Additional Chief Conservator of Forests, Forest Fire and Disaster Management Nishant Verma said that the field work is on and five lakh trees on the fire line have been identified. The department is working on various approvals and technical aspects regarding the felling of trees at different places, he said adding that a final decision will be taken as per the relevant rules and provisions.

Forest fires will be reported on fire App:

Verma said the department will fight against forest fires in a high-tech way and forest fires will be reported through an App. Last year, the Forest Fire App was launched as a pilot project in Rudraprayag district and this time, real-time monitoring and response will be recorded through this App across the state.