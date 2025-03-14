Jharkhand | Fire Breaks Out In Jamshedpur Market; Over 20 Shops Gutted

Jamshedpur: At least 25 shops were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in a market in the Bagbera area on Friday, the day Holi is celebrated, police said.

There are no casualties in the incident, and we are investigating the matter, said the Bagbera Police Station in-charge, Gopal Krsuhna Yadav. The fire broke out on Friday afternoon in the BNR ground area. The fire spread to the shops on the ground. The local police personnel and the personnel of the fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The fire was doused after a lot of effort by the fire brigade personnel. Over 20 shops were gutted in the fire, and all of them were vegetable shops. Councillor Kavita Parmar reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Around 25 shops were gutted in the fire. The fire has been doused, and we are probing the matter," added the Bagbera Police Station in-charge.