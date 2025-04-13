Anakapalli: Eight people, including two women, were killed and seven others injured in a fire accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Sources said that six people died on the spot while two others who were critically injured succumbed at the hospital. The fireworks manufacturing plant is located in Kailasa town of Kotavutla mandal in the district.

8 Killed In Blast Followed By Fire At Cracker Factory In Andhra Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Most of the dead and injured are from Samarlakota in the joint East Godavari district. As per the local inputs, the factory, which is famous for making rocket firecrackers, had employed a large number of workers considering the heavy order rush due to the wedding season.

The explosion caused the walls of the manufacturing plant to crash. Those injured in the accident were taken to Narsipatnam Hospital for treatment. Police and other officials reached the scene and took up rescue operations.

CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident. “Eight people, including two women, died and several others were injured in the fire accident,” Home Minister V Anitha said.

The CM directed Anitha and district officials to ensure better medical care to the injured, an official release said. The Home Minister spoke to the Collector and SP on the phone and inquired about the accident.

Speaker Ayyannapatrudu expressed deep shock over the fire incident. He expressed deep sympathy to the families of the people who died in the accident. The Speaker ordered the Narsipatnam RDO to provide better treatment to the injured. Speaker Ayyanna alerted the staff of the Narsipatnam Area Hospital and ordered them to make beds, ventilators and staff available.