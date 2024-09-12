ETV Bharat / state

Madurai: Two Died, Several Injured In Fire In Women's Hostel

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): At least two people were killed after a fire broke out at a private hostel for working women in Katra Palayam, near the Periyar Bus Stand in Madurai in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place around 4 am, prompting a swift response from the Periyar Bus Station fire department and the Madurai Police, who rescued the injured from the scene.

According to an initial investigation, the fire was caused by a sudden explosion of a refrigerator inside the hostel. Two individuals, including a female teacher, were killed on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Parimala Soundari and Saranya. Additionally, over five people sustained injuries in the incident, officials added.

The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital and the Government Rajaji Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.