Madurai: Two Died, Several Injured In Fire In Women's Hostel

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Two people died in a fire in a women's hostel following which the hostel's owner was arrested. The hostel is located near the Madurai Periyar bus stand.

Fire In Women's Hostel (ETV Bharat)

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): At least two people were killed after a fire broke out at a private hostel for working women in Katra Palayam, near the Periyar Bus Stand in Madurai in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place around 4 am, prompting a swift response from the Periyar Bus Station fire department and the Madurai Police, who rescued the injured from the scene.

According to an initial investigation, the fire was caused by a sudden explosion of a refrigerator inside the hostel. Two individuals, including a female teacher, were killed on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Parimala Soundari and Saranya. Additionally, over five people sustained injuries in the incident, officials added.

The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital and the Government Rajaji Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Officials said that over 40 women were staying in the hostel at the time of the incident.

The Thilakar Theater Police have registered a case and are currently probing it. It was revealed that the Madurai Corporation had previously issued a notice to the building's owner, Inpa Jegatheesan, ordering the demolition of the old structure due to its deteriorating condition. However, no action was taken by the owner.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner Vinod Kumar and RTO Shalini visited the spot to assess the situation. In the wake of the fire, the police have arrested hostel owner Inpa Jegatheesan.

TAGGED:

